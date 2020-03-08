So much for the Rockets playing their best basketball of the season.

Houston ripped off seven wins in nine games after acquiring Robert Covington on Feb. 4, defeating the Lakers, Celtics and Jazz in that span. The Rockets defense was swarming and their offense was sublime, with an emphasis on space and speed creating a slew of open threes and dunks. The past three games have marked a serious regression.

The Rockets dropped their third straight in Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Hornets, limping their way to a defeat after opening the contest down 20-0. James Harden failed to find a rhythm throughout the night, and Houston's turnover woes emerged early. Russell Westbrook sat out Saturday night due to his rest policy, but the Rockets were anything but outmanned. Their energy and effort was the reason for Saturday's loss.

Here are three takeaways as the Rockets fell to 39–23 in 2019-20.

Harden Struggles From Field

Where is the James Harden of 2019? Harden still leads the NBA in points per game, but he's been troublingly inefficient since the calendar turned to 2020. The 2017-18 MVP entered Saturday shooting just 39.8% from the field and 30.8% from three since Jan. 1. Saturday continued Harden's struggles.

Harden finished Saturday night with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, though the triple-double is likely one he'd like to forget. Harden made just eight of 22 shots in Charlotte, and he converted just two threes on 11 attempts. Harden's step-back is currently out of sync. Charlotte walled off the lane with aplomb. Add in eight first-half turnovers, and the Rockets faced an uphill climb against the Hornets without Westbrook.

Buyout Additions Make Impact

The Rockets made a pair of additions via the buyout market after the trade deadline on Feb. 6, signing forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll. Green has seen a fair share of minutes with Houston, while Carroll has played off the bench only sparingly. Both turned in their best performances as a Rocket on Saturday.

Green made the largest impact on Saturday, and he was frankly Houston's best player despite Harden's triple double. The Georgetown product finished the loss to Charlotte with 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals, making 10 of 15 field goal attempts. Green unleashed a pair of first-half dunks in transition, and he generated a stream of easy buckets as a roller in the lane. Green was active and engaged from his first minutes on the floor. He'll continue to see significant playing time as the Rockets approach the postseason.

Carroll's role has been less defined with the Rockets. He logged a DNP-CD in Boston on Feb. 29 and in New York on March 2, and he also sat out the Rockets' win in Utah on Feb. 22. The Rockets' bench has gone from slight to stout in recent weeks. Carroll hasn't seen sizable minutes as a result.

That could change after Saturday. Carroll was a plus-11 in 18 minutes, and while he scored just nine points, he was arguably the Rockets' best defender. Carroll shot passing lanes and stood stout inside. His energy was evident as the Rockets slumped through the first half. In a battle with Thabo Sefolosha for the final rotation spot, Carroll appears to be separating himself.

Sluggish Starts Continue

One common thread throughout the Rockets' three-game losing streak? Slow starts. Houston has trailed by 16-plus points in each of its previous three defeats, and Boston seized a 42-25 lead in the second quarter on Feb. 29. Digging such a deep hole is clearly not a winning formula for Mike D'Antoni's squad.

Saturday marked the most extreme deficit for the Rockets. Charlotte seized a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, racing past Houston as James Harden and Co. tallied eight first-quarter turnovers. The Rockets fumbled balls out of bounds and failed to get back on defense. Ben McLemore struggled in the starting lineup and Danuel House was largely absent throughout the contest. Logging victories with such shaky first quarters is difficult in the regular season. It can be damn-near impossible in the playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Magic on Sunday

The Rockets' east-coast trip was short lived as they return to the Toyota Center on Sunday for a matchup against the Magic. Orlando is on pace for its second straight playoff appearances in 2019-20, though it hasn't exactly been a sterling season for Steve Clifford's crew. The Magic enter Sunday No. 8 in the Eastern Conference at 28–35, sporting the NBA's No. 24 offensive rating.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 6 p.m. CT.