The 2020 All-Star weekend was a special event for the NBA for a variety of reasons, from a thrilling dunk contest to one of the most memorable All-Star Games in recent memory. But there was one figure who came to define the weekend's events: Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was honored throughout the week in Chicago, culminating in a special tribute at the United Center prior to tip-off on Sunday night. Players throughout the league discussed their love and affection for Bryant, including Rockets guard James Harden.

"He was like a big brother to me," Harden said on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "Any time somebody asked me who my idol is, who I grew up watching and idolizing, it’s Kobe. I have so many memories."

Harden and Bryant's relationship extended beyond the court, where the two battled in 30 NBA games from 2010-16. Harden told Feigen that the pair had "some investments together," continuing their relationship past the hardwood.

"Even now, I’m 11 years in, so, I kind of start thinking of investments and business plans,” Harden told Feigen. “We had some investments together. We had a couple business plans together we were actually working on. ...Off the court, business savvy, that’s a side nobody really knows about our communication."

Harden has certainly channeled the Mamba Mentality since arriving in Houston in 2012-13, especially in recent seasons. The 2017-18 MVP is on pace for his third straight scoring title this year, and he'll likely move into the top-40 on the all-time scoring list by mid-March. Harden still has a long way to go to catch Bryant. The former Lakers legend finished his career with 33,643 career points, the fourth-most all-time.

Harden donned No. 2 alongside the rest of Team LeBron on Sunday in honor of Gianna Bryant. Every member of Team Giannis donned No. 24. Harden and Co. exited the All-Star Game victorious, winning 157-155 on a game-clinching free-throw from Anthony Davis.