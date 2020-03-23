InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden Finishes Third in NBA Media MVP Poll

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden finished third in an MVP straw poll conducted by ESPN on Monday. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the MVP race in the survey of 70 media members, earning 60 first place votes. LeBron James finished second in the MVP survey as he snagged the other 10 MVP votes.

Antetokounmpo earned 670 total points compared to Harden's 220 at the completion of the survey. Luka Doncic trailed Harden to finish in fourth place, followed by Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and former Rockets point guard Chris Paul. Russell Westbrook did not receive any MVP votes in the straw poll. 

A third-place finish in the official MVP voting would mark Harden's sixth top-five MVP finish. Harden won the 2017-18 MVP, and he finished second in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19. Only LeBron James has more top-two finishes in the MVP race among active players (7), and Kevin Durant is the only other player with four two-top finishes. 

Harden was on track for a third straight scoring title in 2019-20 before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Arizona State product is averaging 34.4 points points per game this season, a dip from his 36.1 PPG mark last year. 

Harden started 2019-20 on a historic scoring tear. He was averaging 38.6 points per game through 30 games, on pace for the highest single-season scoring average of any player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63. But 2020 has not been kind to the superstar guard. Harden is shooting just 40% from the field and 31% from three since Jan. 1, averaging 29.8 points per game. 

The Rockets sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 amid the league's hiatus. No return date has been set, though the NBA is reportedly eyeing a return to the floor in June. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danuel House Pens Essay Amid NBA's COVID-19 Suspension

House: “I live out in the country, so the streets go on and on. I just jog to stay in shape.“

Michael Shapiro

Looking Back on James Harden's 61-Point Game vs. Spurs

James Harden dropped 61 points in a 111-105 victory against San Antonio on March 22, 2019.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker to Open Houston Sneaker Store in October

Tucker: "We're looking to do the grand opening in October. ...We've got a lot of dope collabs coming."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Donate 600 Pounds of Food to Second Servings Houston

The Rockets gave 600 pounds of produce to Second Servings Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Airs 2007 All-American Game Featuring Harden, Gordon

Eric Gordon scored 13 points while James Harden scored eight in the 30th edition of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Michael Shapiro

Top Rockets Games to Stream During Coronavirus Suspension

NBA League Pass is available to fans for free through April 22 due to the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Closes Team Facilities Due to Coronavirus

The NBA has also issued a ban on travel outside of North America due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Considering Charity Game Amid Coronavirus Suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Could Use Best-of-Five Format in Playoffs

The NBA is also considering a condensed end to the regular season after the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Eyes June Return After Ex-Surgeon General Call

Former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy spoke with the NBA's Board of Governors on a conference call on Tuesday

Michael Shapiro