John Wall Snubs Rockets Legend James Harden Once Again
At his peak, John Wall was an unstoppable force. You couldn't stop him from getting to the rim, as he had top-end speed from end-to-end and he had uncanny court vision, finishing top three in assists in each season spanning from 2013-2017.
He was also one of the better defenders at the point guard position, making him one of the league's quintessential two-way superstars. Wall became one of the league's best players, making the All-NBA team in 2016-17, paving the way for him to land a supermax deal with the Wizards.
All told, Wall spent his first nine seasons with the Washington Wizards and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and steals, while ranking fourth in scoring.
Wall would later suit up for the Houston Rockets for two seasons, while also taking the court for the LA Clippers for the 2022-23 season. Through Wall's 13 seasons, he played alongside several All-Star players and all-time greats, ranging from James Harden to Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
However, when asked to compile a lineup of the best players that he suited up with, he had a glaring omission.
Wall was on the Knuckleheads podcast, presented by the Players Tribune, and gave the below lineup.
Center: Dwight Howard
Wing: Kawhi Leonard
Wing: Paul George
Wing: Trevor Ariza
Guard: Bradley Beal
Wall was technically asked to list four players but included Ariza as his fifth and final selection. Wall included the best players from each team he suited up for, except the Rockets.
Interestingly enough, two of the five players mentioned were high-level players for the Rockets, albeit in a different timeframe than when Wall starred in Houston (Ariza and Howard).
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.