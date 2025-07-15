Kevin Durant's Comments Could Point to Thorn in Rockets' Side
From a height standpoint, the Houston Rockets' ensemble of point guards is easily one of the shortest in the league. Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday both stand six-feet and Reed Sheppard is listed at 6-foot-2.
In this regard, the Rockets are a bit flawed, from a roster construction standpoint.
Shorter guards have become a thing of the past, as they are usually a size mismatch and easy for opponents to hunt on defense. They're easier to shoot over and score on, because of their smaller frame.
On the other end, they can find it difficult to score and shoot over taller defenders. Not to mention driving to the basket, as it's easier to knock them off their feet.
Especially for bigs.
On the most recent episode of Mind the Game, newly-acquired Rockets forward Kevin Durant elaborated on the issue, while speaking with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
"I don't know if the 6-2 and under guard is at a premium anymore, as a starter. Maybe as a backup.
You can't get picked on on defense. That's the thing. Because we play in such a pick-on game that if you can't guard, they will literally bring you up every play.
If you 6-foot or 6'1 and you're not a bulldog like a Davion Mitchell or Jrue Holiday on the defensive side. Or if you're not a offensive flat-out savant like Kyrie, where you can score on dudes 7-feet easily in iso, then I just can't see it."
For starters, Durant wasn't taking digs at his Rockets teammates, as this podcast episode was clearly recorded prior to last month's trade. That was also evident based on his comments about newly-signed Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Besides, it's not like he would've known that he was going to be dealt to Houston.
We saw how the trade negotiations unfolded. There were a number of teams involved.
Durant's comments are interesting, however, particularly on the Rockets front. Especially after VanVleet's showing in the opening round of the postseason.
The 2019 NBA champion averaged 18.7 points, 43 percent from the field, 43.5 percent from deep (8.9 attempts), and 63.2 percent true shooting against the Golden State Warriors.
In many respects, VanVleet went head-to-head with Warriors star Stephen Curry - 24 points, 47.1 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from deep, and 63 percent true shooting. Defensively, VanVleet is certainly serviceable, although he has tailed off some on that end in recent years.
He's certainly not being hunted on every possession on that end of the floor, but he's also not quite an offensive savant, certainly not like Kyrie Irving. Nor do we see him putting 7-footers in isolation and having his way offensively.
Durant's assessment of the archetype of a smaller guard could prove challenging for the Rockets because they don't quite have any point guards that fit his description on the roster.
Time will tell if this ultimately becomes a thorn in the Rockets' side.