Kevin Durant Trade Could Go Down This Weekend Amid Rockets Reports
The Kevin Durant trade drama has dominated NBA headlines for the last few months, dating back to this year's trade deadline in February. The Phoenix Suns nearly moved the 36-year-old legend, which resulted in many assuming he would then be traded in the offseason.
They assumed correctly, as the Suns have been working to move Durant after a 36-46 finish. Since hiring a new general manager and head coach, Phoenix has been aggressively trying swap out the former MVP for a lucrative return package.
It looks like Durant's chapter as a Sun could end as soon as this weekend, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The NBA insider reported on the Pat McAfee Show that the future Hall-of-Famer could have a new team as soon as "the next few days."
Charania also reported that the Houston Rockets are one of three teams in the Suns' focus when it comes to negotiations. The Rockets are joined by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, while, in total, "six to eight teams" have been interested.
Houston has been linked to Durant dating back to last summer, when the organization showed interest in the 2024 offseason. While the Rockets were linked to him during this past season, it was reported that they were adamant on keeping the young core together. Now, they could finally pull the trigger on what would be a blockbuster move.
Houston has perhaps the best package to offer Phoenix in this scenario. The Suns, whose first-round picks in 2025 (No. 10) and 2027 belong to the Rockets, could move Durant to get that draft capital back. The Rockets, who just went 52-30, don't need to draft and develop more talent, rather a go-to scorer.
Houston ranked in the bottom half of the league in multiple shooting statistics, and while the defense was nothing short of elite this past season, the offense could certainly be better. The Rockets particularly struggled to score at times during their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, which warrants a star like Durant to come in and take some of the load off of other players.
