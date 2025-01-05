Lakers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are hoping to shake off their most recent loss as they face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside Toyota Center tonight.
The Rockets are still adjusting to the loss of Jabari Smith Jr. after fracturing his hand. They should be able to get a boost from second-year pro Amen Thompson, who is starting in Smith's place, after he has fully served his two-game suspension for his role in last week's brawl against the Miami Heat.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Lakers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Los Angeles Lakers
PF Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - foot, knee)
C Christian Wood (OUT - knee)
PG Jalen Hood-Schifino (OUT - hamstring)
PG Gabe Vincent (OUT - oblique)
Houston Rockets
PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Lakers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Max Christie
- SG Austin Reaves
- SF Rui Hachimura
- PF LeBron James
- C Anthony Davis
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.