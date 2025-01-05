Inside The Rockets

Lakers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to shake off their most recent loss as they face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside Toyota Center tonight.

The Rockets are still adjusting to the loss of Jabari Smith Jr. after fracturing his hand. They should be able to get a boost from second-year pro Amen Thompson, who is starting in Smith's place, after he has fully served his two-game suspension for his role in last week's brawl against the Miami Heat.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Lakers vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

PF Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - foot, knee)

C Christian Wood (OUT - knee)

PG Jalen Hood-Schifino (OUT - hamstring)

PG Gabe Vincent (OUT - oblique)

Houston Rockets

PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)

PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Lakers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Max Christie
  • SG Austin Reaves
  • SF Rui Hachimura
  • PF LeBron James
  • C Anthony Davis

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Published
