LeBron James Predicts Big Season for Rockets' Alperen Sengun
Much of the focus surrounding the Houston Rockets' preseason was going to be how Rockets coach Ime Udoka planned to replace Fred VanVleet, the Rockets' starting point guard dating back to Udoka's arrival. As Udoka mentioned, there's been a number of different playmakers that have stepped up through the Rockets' first two games.
One of the more exciting facets of the Rockets' preseason has been the use of Alperen Sengun as the offensive fulcrum. Or SenHub, as it's been coined.
Sengun has been finding the open man in the corner (which has been JD Davison, of late) and has even hit Clint Capela around the cup in Udoka's double-big lineups that he fancies.
Sengun hasn't just been playmaking though. He's been hitting threes too -- to the tune of 66.7 percent (albeit on 1.5 attempts, but still). Through two preseason games, Sengun has averaged 16 points, five rebounds, nine assists (yes, you read that right), two steals, a block, 58.8 percent from the field, and more importantly 100 percent from the foul line.
What more could you even ask for?
The All-Star center looks focused and prepared for a potential All-NBA season, if he keeps up this level of play. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader, is predicting big things for Sengun, as he stated on the Mind the Game podcast.
"Hell of a summer. Hell of a summer. Hell of a summer.
I think he's going to just ride the wave right to Houston and have a big year for them."
Sengun definitely had a hell of a summer. In fact, he looked like one of the best players in the world during Eurobasket play.
The Rockets center went toe-to-toe with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and emerged victorious.
Sengun quite literally carried Turkey to a second-place finish -- their best finish since 2001. Sengun was a EuroBasket All-Star and even garnered legitimate MVP consideration.
Sengun became the youngest player to post a EuroBasket triple-double, tying James' Lakers teammate Luka Doncic at 23 years-of-age, during Turkey's 91-77 victory over Poland in the quarterfinals.
Kevin Durant's presence alone will open things up even more for Sengun this season, as he'll no longer be seeing double teams on a nightly basis. In other words, LeBron James could be right.
All told, Sengun averaged 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, good for seventh, fourth, and fourth, earning the respect of his NBA peers.