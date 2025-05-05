Live Updates: Rockets vs. Warriors Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will face off in a win-or-go-home Game 7 to advance to a second-round date with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Down 3-1, the Rockets seemed all but beaten, but have climbed back in with two straight wins, largely fueled by Fred VanVleet’s white-hot offense, the double-big lineup of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, as well as the continued solid defense as a whole. With the series now tied at 3-3, the Rockets seems to have re-gained momentum with Game 7 being in Houston.
You can follow below for live analysis on a pivotal Game 7 between the Rockets and Warriors:
First Quarter: Warriors 23, Rockets 19
Golden State threw the first punch, jumping out to a 13-8 lead behind 5-for-7 shooting. The Warriors scoring rhythm has been nice early, but back-to-back plays from second-year guard Amen Thompson cut the lead to just two early. The action was fast-paced until the first break, with the road team holding a 16-13 advantage.
Houston grabbed its first lead of the game on a high-rising Jalen Green layup to make it 19-17, though Golden State would hit a quick three. The first frame was as competitive as the rest of the series, featuring stout defense and physicality. Buddy Hield would deliver a half-court buzzer-beater to end the quarter.
Second Quarter:
Hield would continue to be the Warriors' best source of offense early, at one point seeing 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting to give Golden State a six-point lead.