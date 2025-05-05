Inside The Rockets

Live Updates: Rockets vs. Warriors Game 7

Live updates from Houston and Golden State’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Derek Parker

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will face off in a win-or-go-home Game 7 to advance to a second-round date with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Down 3-1, the Rockets seemed all but beaten, but have climbed back in with two straight wins, largely fueled by Fred VanVleet’s white-hot offense, the double-big lineup of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, as well as the continued solid defense as a whole. With the series now tied at 3-3, the Rockets seems to have re-gained momentum with Game 7 being in Houston.

You can follow below for live analysis on a pivotal Game 7 between the Rockets and Warriors:

First Quarter: Warriors 23, Rockets 19

Golden State threw the first punch, jumping out to a 13-8 lead behind 5-for-7 shooting. The Warriors scoring rhythm has been nice early, but back-to-back plays from second-year guard Amen Thompson cut the lead to just two early. The action was fast-paced until the first break, with the road team holding a 16-13 advantage.

Houston grabbed its first lead of the game on a high-rising Jalen Green layup to make it 19-17, though Golden State would hit a quick three. The first frame was as competitive as the rest of the series, featuring stout defense and physicality. Buddy Hield would deliver a half-court buzzer-beater to end the quarter.

Second Quarter:

Hield would continue to be the Warriors' best source of offense early, at one point seeing 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting to give Golden State a six-point lead.

