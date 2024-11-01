Luka Doncic Praises Rockets' Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets are celebrating after a 108-102 win against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night.
In the victory, Rockets guard Jalen Green continued his hot start, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win.
After the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic had nothing but nice things to say about Green and his performance.
"He's a great player," Doncic said via Mavericks insider Grant Afseth. "He's young, very athletic, he can shoot, he can do a lot of things on the floor. We wanted to double him in the beginning, and then he just played really well."
In the first five games of the season, Green has been on a tear. He has averaged 27.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, posting some of the best numbers in the NBA so far this year.
In his fourth season in the league, Green is beginning to show why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but more importantly, he is contributing towards winning basketball, and that's something that should have the Rockets very hopeful.
Green has exploded in small stretches before, so there is a need to pump the brakes, but now the Rockets know how capable he can be and how dangerous he can become.
