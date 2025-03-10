Magic vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Orlando Magic. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Orlando Magic, who have taken a bit of a step back this season.

After finishing with the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, the Magic have struggled with injuries all year long, resulting in them looking like a Play-In Tournament team.

This gives the Rockets an opportunity to pick up another win at home to keep pace with the top teams in the West fighting for homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.

Magic vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Monday, Mar. 10
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • C Moe Wagner (OUT - knee)
  • PG Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic

  • PG Cole Anthony
  • SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

