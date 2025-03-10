Magic vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Orlando Magic, who have taken a bit of a step back this season.
After finishing with the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, the Magic have struggled with injuries all year long, resulting in them looking like a Play-In Tournament team.
This gives the Rockets an opportunity to pick up another win at home to keep pace with the top teams in the West fighting for homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.
Magic vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Monday, Mar. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- C Moe Wagner (OUT - knee)
- PG Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Magic vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.