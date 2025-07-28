NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant-Rockets Fit is the Best of His Career
Coming out of their first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets didn't have to make any major changes to their core, but there were certainly some questions. After a season defined by defensive intensity and development among their young players, the Rockets still had some noticeable struggles on the other side of the floor.
Houston's offense lacked a go-to scorer. While the core was still unbelievably young despite capturing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets could take their team to new heights by adding a talented offensive weapon. They did just that.
Houston traded for Kevin Durant in what ended up being a seven-team trade, giving up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital. It was a smaller package than many expected, adding a player who averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season.
Durant will join a core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and more under head coach Ime Udoka. The 6-foot-11 star has a strong relationship with Udoka and Rockets assistant Royal Ivey, which played a part in getting him to Houston.
In terms of systematic fit, ESPN analyst Roman Shelbourne believes this new team will be the best fit of Durant's career based on those factors. Shelbourne talked about his new role with the Rockets on NBA Today.
"[Durant] needs the coach to be the coach and be the leader in that locker room and hold guys accountable," Shelbourne said. "And that is what he's going to get with Ime Udoka. Kevin Durant is not going to have to be the loudest voice in the room."
"Every place he's ever been, that's what he's asked out of the coach, and I think this is probably the best fit he's ever had. I know Oklahoma City, those were some good fits. The Warriors, I think that sort of ran its course. Obviously, it wasn't a fit in Brooklyn with Steve Nash, and then last year with Budenholzer."
At 36 years old, Durant will have a tall task of helping get the Rockets further in the postseason and closer to a championship. While he has nothing left to prove, a ring in Houston would certainly increase the Slim Reaper's legacy in league history.