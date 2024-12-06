NBA Best Players Under 25: Rockets' Alperen Sengun Top 10?
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is enjoying a strong start to the season.
Not only is Sengun delivering in the box score, averaging 19.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, but the Rockets are also moving up in the Western Conference standings.
Sengun's ability to contribute towards winning basketball placed him at No. 10 in ESPN's ranking of the top 25 players under the age of 25.
"A breakout 2023-24 campaign established Sengun as an offensive hub from the center position along the lines of Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Sengun hasn't scored as efficiently to start this season, but he is playing the best defense of his career amid Houston's strong start. He is averaging a career-high 1.3 blocks and ranks in the NBA's top 10 with 10.7 RPG as the Rockets rank second in the NBA in defensive rating," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton writes.
The only players to rank higher than Sengun were Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
Sengun and the Rockets are back in action on Sunday when they visit the Intuit Dome for the first time to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers.
