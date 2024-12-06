Inside The Rockets

NBA Best Players Under 25: Rockets' Alperen Sengun Top 10?

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is one of the best young players in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is enjoying a strong start to the season.

Not only is Sengun delivering in the box score, averaging 19.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, but the Rockets are also moving up in the Western Conference standings.

Sengun's ability to contribute towards winning basketball placed him at No. 10 in ESPN's ranking of the top 25 players under the age of 25.

"A breakout 2023-24 campaign established Sengun as an offensive hub from the center position along the lines of Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Sengun hasn't scored as efficiently to start this season, but he is playing the best defense of his career amid Houston's strong start. He is averaging a career-high 1.3 blocks and ranks in the NBA's top 10 with 10.7 RPG as the Rockets rank second in the NBA in defensive rating," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton writes.

The only players to rank higher than Sengun were Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

Sengun and the Rockets are back in action on Sunday when they visit the Intuit Dome for the first time to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News