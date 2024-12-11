Inside The Rockets

NBA Coach Praises Rockets' Ime Udoka

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has earned respect from his peers.

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is ejected during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has quickly turned things around for the franchise.

Upon arriving to Houston, the Rockets were under .500 for three consecutive seasons, but Udoka was able to pull things back in and get the Rockets to 41-41 last season.

Now, the Rockets are 16-8 with a chance at cracking the postseason this year, earning praise from Los Angeles Clippers coach and former Houston guard Tyronn Lue.

“Ime has definitely come in and put his stamp on the team,” Lue said via NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin. “Tough nose team that’s going to play defense and compete every single night. And he got the guys that he wants there, he did the same thing in Boston. So they have a great defensive-minded team and they play hard, compete every single night.”

The Rockets are on the right path, and it all started with hiring Udoka. Now, he has the team on the right path as they chase the NBA Cup title and a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the James Harden era back in 2020.

Udoka and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors for a spot in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.

