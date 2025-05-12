NBA Draft Lottery: Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Houston Rockets
With the NBA Draft Lottery just hours ago, the Houston Rockets are an underrated team with chances of stacking up on even more young talent. The Rockets lucked out with the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick this year, which has a 3.8% chance at becoming No. 1.
Houston can do so much with its lottery pick. The organization can select another piece for the core and try to find room for him in the rotation, or look to trade the pick to get more established talent. The Rockets have the most freedom of any team in the lottery this year.
There's a slim chance the Rockets end up in the top four, but an even slimmer chance they fall back from their projected pick at No. 9. What's the worst and best-case scenarios for Houston with the lottery approaching?
Best-Case Scenario: No. 1 Pick (3.8% Chance)
Cooper Flagg is the ultimate prize at No. 1, and the league would be in serious trouble if the Rockets land him. Houston would add a generational prospect to a team that just went 52-30 and snatched the second seed in the Western Conference.
Even with all of the talent the Rockets have, Flagg could still come in as the No. 1 scoring option to a team that thrived more on the defensive end this past season. The 18-year-old would be paired with a great foundation, led by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson. It would be incredible to see Flagg's first NBA season end in the playoffs rather than mid-April.
Worst-Case Scenario: No. 13 Pick (<0.01% Chance)
The Rockets can't fall to No. 14, but No. 13 isn't far from disappointment. The odds are so slim that this shouldn't even be a legitimate worst-case scenario, but it can technically happen. However, for Houston, it's not the worst thing in the world considering where the team is at.
There are still plenty of solid options at No. 13. The Rockets can grab a facilitator such as Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois) or three-point shooting in the form of Liam McNeeley (UConn). If Houston falls, it's more about fixing the weaknesses and grabbing a system fit than taking the best player available.
Most Likely Scenario: No. 9 Pick (50.72% Chance)
With more than a 50% chance of slotting at No. 9, this is a great opportunity for the Rockets to entertain trade offers in hopes of grabbing a legitimate, established player on the market. A top-10 pick would intrigue plenty of teams looking to enter the lottery or add another pick to the arsenal.
With rumors surrounding superstars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Suns could be interested in getting some picks back, while the Bucks could be looking for a reset after multiple playoff failures. It all goes back to the freedom Houston has with a talented roster plus a high draft pick.
