NBA Free Agency: 76ers' Buddy Hield to Rockets?

The Houston Rockets could look to add a shooter in Buddy Hield in free agency.

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets will look to improve their team this offseason, but they probably won't make as large of a splash as they did last summer when they brought Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks on board.

However, they can still make some big additions, especially in the 3-point shooting department. The Rockets ranked towards the bottom of the pack this season, making just 35.3 percent of their 3-pointers.

That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the Rockets could sign Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield in free agency.

"Houston was 23rd in three-point percentage this season, and Hield is certainly a player who can help on that front," Bleacher Report writes. "Signing for the non-taxpayer's mid-level would be a step down in pay, but it may be worth it for an opportunity to play for an up-and-comer like this."

Hield, 31, would certainly help the Rockets space the floor and make some triples. This season with the Indiana Pacers and 76ers, Hield shot over 38 percent from beyond the arc. Fred VanVleet was the only regular rotation player to hit those same marks.

Having Hield on the floor would give Jalen Green and Amen Thompson more room to drive and Alperen Sengun more room to operate in the post. It adds another dimension to their offense that they don't currently have, which could be the step Houston needs to go from the lottery to the postseason.

