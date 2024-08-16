Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Take Talented Duke Freshman

The Houston Rockets could add another blue blood prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kon Knueppel (33) goes up for a layup against Pewaukee High School in the Division 2 state championship game during the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kon Knueppel (33) goes up for a layup against Pewaukee High School in the Division 2 state championship game during the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have a mountain of prospects that they have added over the years, but they could look to add to it in next summer's draft.

With the No. 12 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's mock draft, the Rockets selected Duke forward Kon Knueppel.

"Any preconceived concerns about Kon Knueppel's athleticism should fade once he shows off his scoring instincts and shooting," Wasserman writes. "Duke also listed him at 6'7", 217 pounds, solid numbers for a wing if they check out in May at the NBA combine. His 22.5 points per game led the EYBL last year, and his physical build and shotmaking hint at translatability. Even if he comes off the bench after Duke added transfers Maliq Brown, Mason Gillis and Sion James, Knueppel's skill level, IQ and efficiency should pop similar to how Reed Sheppard did in a reserve role at Kentucky."

Knueppel, 19, will have to compete for playing time in a talented Duke recruiting class, but he is expected to get enough opportunity to potentially become a lottery pick.

It remains to be seen what Knueppel's exact role will be with Duke and the NBA, but he has the size and repertoire that's needed of an NBA wing and that's even before he steps foot onto campus at one of the country's best schools for basketball and a professional locker room.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News