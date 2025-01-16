NBA Mock Trade: Houston Rockets Acquire Star Point Guard
The Houston Rockets have been linked to Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox in recent trade rumors. Houston has the pieces to go after the former All-Star amid Sacramento's disappointing 20-20 start.
As the Rockets have surged to 26-12, good for second in the Western Conference, the idea that the team is a major move away from the championship is growing within the organization. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the front office has an internal understanding that it will need to go after a star to make that leap. Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, names to watch are Fox and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
The Rockets have pieces that the Kings would desire in a potential trade, and while a small part of the core could get broken up, it would be well worth it for Fox, who is averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season.
Kings receive: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Jock Landale, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2026 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick
Rockets receive: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter
In this mock trade, the only rotation player the Rockets would be giving up is VanVleet, but the upgrade at the point guard position comes in the form of Fox. Along with the veteran, rookie Reed Sheppard is a tradeable piece considering he hasn't received many minutes this season. Sacramento would be able to develop him and use him more than Houston.
The Rockets would get a sharpshooter in the package as well, coming in the form of Huerter. Although struggling this season (30.9% three-point percentage), the 26-year-old guard has generally been an above-average shooter throughout his career, and it could help the Rockets tremendously if he finds a rhythm through a change of scenery.
Overall, the trade is a win-win for both sides. The Kings get a solid veteran, and a promising rookie, along with plenty of draft capital, while the Rockets make that win-now move that propels them into legitimate championship contention.
