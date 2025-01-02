Rockets Have Pieces to Trade for Kings' De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has an unclear future with his current team amid NBA trade rumors. The star has been brought up in trade rumors amid Sacramento's 14-19 start to the season, and he not sign a contract extension with the team and could even in theory push for a trade this offseason.
It's unclear whether or not the Kings will trade Fox before the Feb. 6 deadline, but teams are paying close attention to the situation, especially after Sacramento fired head coach Mike Brown last week. One team that has the pieces to get a deal done is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference, and a star like Fox would cement them as a title contender if it weren't known already. Houston has plenty of assets that could entice Sacramento.
Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore are the most notable players the Rockets could realistically trade. Both are not established within the rotation but are extremely young and have great potential. Veterans like Jeff Green, Jock Landale, and Jae'Sean Tate could be used as salary filler.
Along with the young prospects on Houston's roster, the Rockets have plenty of draft picks to send over. They have two potential first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and six first-round picks from 2027 to 2030.
The Rockets could certainly complete a deal for Fox without trading any of their seven core players. If Houston gets active on the trade market, expect the Kings to be linked to the team amid the Rockets' pursuit of a title this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.