NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Make Another Deal with Nets
The Houston Rockets are one of the more interesting teams in the league, having a talented “Core 7” comprised of both win-now players and up-and-coming developmental prospects.
While having plethora of talent is never a bad thing, it does lead to tough decisions, which its currently going through in contract talks with a few of its top players.
There’s endless possibilities for deals Houston could make to consolidate talent or shake up its roster. Let’s look at a mock trade with a team its dealt with recently:
Houston Rockets get: Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, 2025 Bucks FRP
Brooklyn Nets get: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green
As far as most NBA deals go, this is an intricate one. But one that works on a variety of levels for both teams.
On Houston’s end, they offload two starters in Brooks and Jalen Green. While the two have been impactful in their time with the team, Brooks has just one year left on his deal and will expect to be paid again, while Green hasn’t yet found his ceiling in Houston and is expecting a massive payday, too.
In Claxton and Johnson, they add two more starters.
Claxton — a 25-year-old Defensive Player of the Year candidate with a whopping four years remaining on his new contract — allows for a unique look next to star Alperen Sengun, be it alongside him in the starting lineup or staggered off the bench. Johnson too has plenty of time remaining on his deal, and offers an offensive-minded forward alongside some defensive-centric pieces.
While offloading the still-improving Green hurts, adding quality contributors to its core for the foreseeable future that complement the current core is a win for Houston. Another silver lining is letting top picks in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard assume Green’s front court minutes.
The newly-rebuilding Brooklyn adds Green, who still has mileage as potential star at nearly 20 points per game last season, and likely gives him the payday he wants. Brooks and Jeff Green add flippable veterans on tradable contracts.
