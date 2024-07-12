NBA Mock Trade: Houston Rockets Deal With Washington Wizards to Add Wing Depth
The Houston Rockets are in an interesting spot from a roster-building standpoint. They've got a young core that rolls seven players deep while having win-now players such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams.
No matter which direction general manager Rafael Stone goes with the roster, the Rockets might be just fine. They can dip into their young core and draft capital to acquire a star or superstar player and be on the verge of building a contender. They can even trade their win-now talents and maximize their young players in expanded roles to improve their games.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley broke down one trade for each of the 30 NBA teams to make at this point in the offseason. The Rockets' trade saw them acquire wing depth, building a playoff team surrounding their current core of players.
In the mock trade, Houston sends Jae'Sean Tate and a 2027 top-ten protected first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Corey Kispert.
"Six teams posted a lower three-point percentage than Houston's 35.2 clip this past season. All six of them missed the playoffs by a mile," Buckley wrote. "The Rockets, then, could sense this perimeter attack needs more attention than just the selection of Reed Sheppard and acquisition of AJ Griffin. That's why they could shift their attention to Kispert, a 6'7" swingman who has connected on 38.8 percent of his long-range looks across his first three NBA seasons."
Kispert would add wing depth while addressing a major problem for the Rockets -- their shooting woes. He's a great floor spacer who would help pull attention from scorers, opening up the team's offense. The Rockets have made an effort to address shooting this offseason, but adding another player to do so could help them in a big way.
"Spacing will only become a greater focus for this franchise as Amen Thompson, last summer's No. 4 pick, grows into a larger role. It's a big enough worry that coughing up a modestly protected future first feels worth it," Buckley continued.
Houston making small tweaks and allowing the current core one more season feels like the smartest route for the Rockets. They can analyze the franchise's best fits and understand what players to move off of as they begin to pick a direction and consolidate talents.
