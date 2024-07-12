Houston Texans Rank Lowly in Updated NBA Power Rankings Following Free Agency
The Houston Rockets' urge to make the playoffs isn't hidden. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone has made win-now moves while piling together a solid young core. The roster's development and Ime Udoka's ability to mesh the talent and put out solid rotations will determine the team's ceiling in the upcoming season.
While Houston isn't quite a title contender, they're soon to enter the realm of a playoff team. Trading young talents and/or draft assets for a star player could push them up a level, but they're coming off a 41-41 season without any eye-popping moves to take them to the next level.
With the dog days of the NBA offseason soon to come, CBS Sports' Brad Botkin updated his NBA Power Rankings. The Rockets came in ranked No. 20 in the league, falling one slot from the previous rankings.
"The Rockets want to compete. They were reportedly trying to get Kevin Durant. Without a move like that, they can't do much in the West except be a nightly headache for everyone they play, but the young talent on this team is undeniable and if any team is going to pull off a total surprise playoff run, this is one to watch," Botkin wrote.
As Botkin alluded to, the Rockets want to make a splash. If that doesn't come soon, they'll likely be a fringe playoff team. They've got the young talent to develop blended with win-now talent, but a No. 20 ranking feels solid for them given their current situation.
With offseason player movement taking place as usual, the Rockets could certainly find their way into the Play-In Tournament, though it's hard not to label them quite a wild card. One trade or unexpected development within their young core could change everything for them.
Watching the Rockets move forward in their current roster situation will be interesting with everything seemingly being on the table.
