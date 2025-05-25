NBA Mock Trade: Houston Rockets Trade Fred VanVleet For Veteran Talent
While the Houston Rockets are involved in plenty of blockbuster trade rumors surrounding superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, they could also pivot toward building with the core they already have. NBA trade rumors are tempting, but many are forgetting the Rockets went 52-30 this past season, taking a major step in the rebuild.
Houston could instead go after more veterans to increase the rotation for minor upgrades, rather than going all in on a superstar. The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of their own rebuild, potentially looking to move on from veterans such as Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.
Given both teams' salary flexibility, the Nets and Rockets could make a mutually beneficial trade to go in different directions. Brooklyn needs more young talent to develop along with draft picks, while Houston has spare assets to move for win-now talent.
Brooklyn Nets receive: Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, No. 10 pick, No. 59 pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM)
Houston Rockets receive: Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton
Johnson and Claxton would immediately integrate themselves into Houston's bench, or perhaps even the starting lineup. As more teams adopt the 'double big' lineup, Claxton would fit in well next to All-Star Alperen Sengun. Johnson would be another 3&D wing to rotate through with Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Tari Eason.
As for the Nets, they receive assets that fit their timeline perfectly. Fred VanVleet has a team option for next season, so they could decline it to make him a free agent, which saves Brooklyn $44.9 million. Whitmore is a young player that would join the young core, getting more opportunities to develop.
As for the NBA Draft, the Nets would receive another lottery pick at No. 10, plus Houston's 2027 first-round pick. Rather than having the ability to swap selections, Brooklyn would just have two picks, which the Rockets can spare.
The trade has its pros and cons, but it should ultimately benefit both sides in the end. Houston is taking a small risk given the assets it has allocated over the years, while Brooklyn is stacking up on the future.