NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Kevin Durant in Three-Team Deal
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, and could bite the bullet on a blockbuster trade this offseason. After a rough first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors that saw the team fail to produce on offense, Houston could get its go-to scorer in the form of Durant, an all-time great.
The Suns are over the second apron, which makes a trade tough. Unless the Rockets can perfectly match salaries under the new CBA, a third team being involved is definitely a possibility. This gives both sides more flexibility as Phoenix could look to take back more players to develop.
What really gives Houston leverage in this trade is that the organization owns the Suns' first-round picks this year (No. 10 after the lottery) and in 2027. Giving those selections back would be ideal for Phoenix, as the team can then rebuild organically.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, No. 52 pick, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM)
Phoenix Suns receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, No. 59 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected via HOU)
Houston Rockets receive: Kevin Durant, Georges Niang, 2029 second-round pick (via CLE)
You might be wondering why the Hawks, of all teams, are adding to this trade. While they don't need to be the third organization involved, the Rockets could use a tall shooter in Georges Niang to improve the offense. The 6-foot-7 movement sniper could play off of inside scorers such as Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.
Houston also gets to keep Fred VanVleet as the veteran point guard supporting such a talented group, assuming the front office picks up his $44.9 million team option or restructures his deal in free agency.
The Hawks give up Niang for two veterans in Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday, but also get an extra pick in this year's draft at No. 52 plus another second-rounder in 2027. It's a small price to pay for the Rockets, but it slightly benefits Atlanta.
The Suns get two promising pieces in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., plus a boatload of draft picks. While Smith has plenty of potential as a 6-foot-10 three-level scorer with a knack for rebounding, Green still has questions to answer as a pure scorer. Can he develop into something more, and can he improve upon a rough 2025 postseason?
Nevertheless, on top of the promising talent, Phoenix gets the No. 10 pick, its 2027 first-round pick back, the No. 59 pick, and a protected first-rounder in 2028, which will likely stay with the Suns. They have all of the tools to either rebuild or supplement Devin Booker with the right talent.
