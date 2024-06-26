NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Nab Kevin Durant From Phoenix Suns
Less than 24 hours before the 2024 NBA Draft, deals are beginning to fly.
The Brooklyn Nets finally and officially offloaded their best player in Mikal Bridges, likely signaling a rebuild. Houston then got involved, sending Brooklyn its picks back in exchange for the future Suns picks that were initially used to acquire former NBA MVP and two-time champion Kevin Durant.
In short — per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — the Rockets will be making a push at prying Durant away from the Suns.
Lets take a look at what a potential deal could look like should it go down:
Houston Rockets get: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns get: Jalen Green, Jeff Green, No. 3 Overall Pick, 2027 Suns First, 2025 Suns Swap
Starting with Houston, they ship off a former No. 2 pick in Jalen Green, who hasn’t fully lived up to expectations just yet, as well as journeyman Jeff Green and the newly acquired picks in exchange for the singular Durant.
With this move, they retain win-now assets in Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and a young core of Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason.
Phoenix offloads Durant, but gets a ground-up project in Jalen Green — who very much still has star potential – as well as a top prospect in tomorrow's draft at No. 3, and its future selections back.
Houston may very well have to include one more member of its young core, but it’s a deal that very well could have legs.
