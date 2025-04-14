NBA Playoffs: Rockets to Face Winner of Grizzlies-Warriors as NBA Playoff Excitement Grows
The excitement for the Houston Rockets' playoff run grows as their first-round opponent is set to be revealed in one game. Now that the NBA Play-In Tournament is now upon us, Houston's first-round opponent will be one of two teams: the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to face off in the first game as the seventh and eighth seeds in the Western Conference. The matchup comes after Golden State's heartbreaking 124-119 loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday afternoon, which pushed the team behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Rockets, who already claimed the second seed in the conference a few games ago, are gearing up for their first postseason since the 2019-20 season. They are riding high into the playoffs despite a 126-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 82.
Houston gave Golden State problems in their last meeting, winning 106-96. However, the Warriors still lead the season series 3-2. This team is not to be taken lightly in the slightest, given how good they've been as of late, and their championship pedigree.
They're a team that should give the Rockets trouble if they meet in round one. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Warriors are one of the hottest teams in basketball, having gone 23-9 while ranking top 10 in offense, defense, and net rating.
As for the Grizzlies, they've been on a different trajectory since February. The team fired head coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season, while Memphis dropped from second in the West on Feb. 28 to eighth up to this point.
The Grizzlies won their last matchup with the Rockets back in January, but Houston leads the season series 3-1. Don't be fooled, though, as their last matchups ended within four points or less.
Either matchup will be a major test for a young, up-and-coming squad in a crowded conference. The one thing many of these teams beat the Rockets in is experience, as the majority of Houston's core hasn't even seen the Play-In. However, it helps that they have home-court advantage.
