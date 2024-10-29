NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Falling After Slow Start?
The Houston Rockets aren't exactly off to the fastest start in the NBA this season.
After falling to the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the year, the team split the back-to-back by beating the Memphis Grizzlies and losing to the San Antonio Spurs.
That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann put the Rockets at No. 22 in his latest power rankings, four spots lower than the previous edition.
"The Rockets got a good (and comfortable) win over the Grizzlies on Friday, but that was sandwiched by losses to the Hornets (in which they led by 18 points) and Spurs," Schuhmann writes. "The Rockets will play in San Antonio again on Monday before finishing their three-game trip in Dallas. The Mavs were responsible for three of the 17 times the Rockets allowed more than 125 points per 100 possessions last season."
The only teams to land lower than the Rockets in the power rankings were the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
The Rockets have a difficult schedule to start the season, but if they can settle in without falling too far off the cliff, they should be able to recover nicely going into the next phase of the year.
The Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.
