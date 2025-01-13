NBA Power Rankings: Rockets On The Rise?
The Houston Rockets are approaching the halfway point of the regular season, and things have continued to remain strong for them.
At 25-12, the Rockets have one of the best records in the league and are on the path towards making some possible noise in the postseason in a few months.
That's also reflected in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings, where the Rockets moved up one spot from No. 5 to 4.
"The Rockets have won three straight games, winning a big game in Memphis on Thursday to remain in second place in the West," Schuhmann writes. "With the defense having seen some slippage, the Rockets will play seven of their next nine games against teams that rank in the top eight offensively. That includes another huge game against the Grizzlies on Monday."
The teams that rank higher than the Rockets are the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Grizzlies before heading back out for a road trip along the west coast. They will visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday before facing the Sacramento Kings in the second night of a back-to-back. On Saturday, their road trip comes to an end with a matchup against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers.
