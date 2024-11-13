NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Top 10 After Win Streak?
The NBA season is three weeks old and the Houston Rockets find themselves in a bit of a rhythm.
After winning games on back-to-back days against the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, the Rockets find themselves with a 7-4 record through the first 11 games of the season.
Their record has them among the best teams in the Western Conference and in the top 10 of Sportsnaut writer Jason Burgos' power rankings. The Rockets launched seven spots up the rankings from No. 16 to 9 this week.
"The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 7-4 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by one of the best defenses in the NBA (107.9 PPG)," Burgos writes.
The only teams higher than the Rockets are the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets will look to keep things going this week with two more games at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, including their Emirates NBA Cup opener on Friday. They will also visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and Milwaukee Bucks on Monday for a brief road trip.
