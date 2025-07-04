NBA Summer League: Reed Sheppard Expected to Dominate for Rockets
Reed Sheppard didn't have the greatest rookie season for the Houston Rockets after entering the league in 2024. Coming in as the No. 3 overall pick, the Kentucky product was revered for his shooting, but also his abilities to make an impact from anywhere on the floor.
To be fair, Sheppard didn't receive a lot of minutes as the Rockets went 52-30 this year. He had a few 20-point performances toward the end of the regular season, but it didn't seem like he was ready to contribute to a playoff team. That should change next season.
The 2024 NBA Summer League proved that Sheppard could eventually make an impact in the NBA. With averages of 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks, the 21-year-old was looking like the MVP of the summer if he didn't play just four games. That was all Houston needed to see.
This summer, Sheppard returns to Las Vegas for the Rockets, starting July 11. Houston's full roster hasn't been released, but he, along with N'Faly Dante, Cam Matthews, Great Osobor, and David Roddy, should look to put on a show.
Sheppard isn't expected to play more than a few games with the Rockets. The team pulled Cam Whitmore last summer after he started out hot in Las Vegas. The Villanova product had an impressive rookie season, so there wasn't any need to keep him on the floor any longer.
The same will likely happen with Sheppard despite receiving less time than Whitmore did in his rookie season. The Rockets lacked three-point shooting throughout the 2024-25 season, and while Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith should help mitigate those issues, the 6-foot-2 guard should help deepen his position on the offensive front.
Don't be fooled by Sheppard's frame. He's a bit undersized but possesses underrated athleticism and a high basketball IQ. The incoming sophomore should enter Houston's rotation next season, but his Summer League performance could help the team get a better feel of where he is in his development.
There's a lot to look forward to regarding the Rockets' offseason. Blockbuster trades and key free agency signings are putting them in a position to contend for a championship in 2026. However, Sheppard could be the key to unlocking this team's full potential.