NBA Suspends Rockets' Amen Thompson After Heat Brawl

Amen Thompson will be out for the Houston Rockets for a bit.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is in trouble with the NBA.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the league has suspended Thompson for two games for his role in the brawl between the Rockets and Miami Heat in the final minute of Sunday's game at Toyota Center.

Thompson's punishment was the harshest, but Heat guard Terry Rozier earned a one-game suspension while Tyler Herro ($25,000), Jalen Green ($35,000) and Ime Udoka ($50,000) were all fined.

The Rockets will now have the opportunity to appeal if they choose to do so. If they appeal, there's a chance that a decision would not be made until after the team plays the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow. That would allow Thompson to play against the Mavs, but the suspension could be upheld, which would force him out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

There isn't a high likelihood of an appeal being successful, so Thompson will likely miss games on Wednesday and Friday before being reinstated by the league ahead of Sunday's matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers.

In the meantime, the Rockets will ring in the new year and prepare to play the Mavericks without Thompson in the lineup. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

