NBA Trade Idea: Bucks' Khris Middleton to Rockets?
The Houston Rockets have reportedly long been coveting a star to put on the roster in hopes of increasing their odds at becoming a contender.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggests a trade that would send Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason to the Milwaukee Bucks for Khris Middleton and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Middleton can help its offense without infringing upon others, and his contract expires as soon as this summer (player option). Really, though, the Bucks need the Rockets to covet the 2031 first-rounder and the mystique it emanates in future trade talks," Favale writes.
While Brooks isn't necessarily locked into the future of the Rockets and isn't untouchable, Eason should only be included in trades for top-tier players, and Middleton simply isn't in that group.
Eason has been playing very well for the Rockets off the bench to start the season, and he is quickly emerging into one of the best players for Houston.
Trading a young Eason for an established, but oft-injured Middleton would be absolute malpractice for the Rockets, and it's a deal that would likely get general manager Rafael Stone to laugh and hang up before even entertaining a counteroffer.
Eason, Brooks and the Rockets are getting ready for their NBA Cup opener tonight as they take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.
