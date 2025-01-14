NBA Trade Idea Sends Kings' De'Aaron Fox to Rockets
The Houston Rockets are rumored to be one of the potential destinations for the next superstar who demands a trade given their bevy of assets.
A player that has been rumored to fit the Rockets is Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who could becoming disgruntled with how his team is going at this point in the season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a trade that would bring Fox and Kevin Huerter to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, rookie Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, a 2025 first-round pick (top-5 protected), and a 2027 first-round pick (unprotected via Phoenix Suns).
"Adding an All-Star point guard in his prime in Fox would be a big-time move and nudge the Rockets closer to becoming a true title contender," Swartz writes. "A core of Fox, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and others would be a powerhouse in the West for a long time."
On top of that, the Rockets would get to keep the first-round pick that belongs to the Suns this year, and that could be closer to the lottery. The Rockets could use that pick to replenish the loss of Sheppard and Whitmore, though there's no guarantee that this young player would be better than any of what they already have.
This is certainly a deal that could be curated as time went on, but it's unlikely to happen before the Feb. 6 deadline.
