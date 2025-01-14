Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Idea Sends Kings' De'Aaron Fox to Rockets

The Houston Rockets could acquire Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox in a blockbuster trade.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are rumored to be one of the potential destinations for the next superstar who demands a trade given their bevy of assets.

A player that has been rumored to fit the Rockets is Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who could becoming disgruntled with how his team is going at this point in the season.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a trade that would bring Fox and Kevin Huerter to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, rookie Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, a 2025 first-round pick (top-5 protected), and a 2027 first-round pick (unprotected via Phoenix Suns).

"Adding an All-Star point guard in his prime in Fox would be a big-time move and nudge the Rockets closer to becoming a true title contender," Swartz writes. "A core of Fox, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and others would be a powerhouse in the West for a long time."

On top of that, the Rockets would get to keep the first-round pick that belongs to the Suns this year, and that could be closer to the lottery. The Rockets could use that pick to replenish the loss of Sheppard and Whitmore, though there's no guarantee that this young player would be better than any of what they already have.

This is certainly a deal that could be curated as time went on, but it's unlikely to happen before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News