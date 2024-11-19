NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets 'Dream Target' Highly Unlikely
The Houston Rockets have been continuously linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant for months after the Suns were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. The Rockets have a proven young core with draft capital to target a major star but have not done so.
Reports from ESPN's Brian Windhorst back in October said that the Rockets had no intention of making a "major trade" this season, however, rumors of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting out have resulted in Houston being linked to the Greek Freak.
Stein noted that rival teams are keeping an eye on the Rockets as a heavy pursuer for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are 5-9, but most recently beat Houston last night, 101-100.
As for Durant, the latest from NBA insider Marc Stein says that he's Houston's "dream target." However, the Suns are reportedly "adamant" about not dealing the two-time NBA champion.
It looks like Durant to Houston is off the table for now, especially now that Phoenix is 9-6 and looking like a better team than last season. The Suns (5) currently sit one spot behind the Rockets (4) in the Western Conference standings.
It may be in the Suns' best interest to trade Durant if the team starts to fall off the rails like last season. Phoenix is currently over the second apron with Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but has yet to make a Conference Finals in Durant's tenure with the franchise. The Suns also have just one first-round pick from now until 2030.
