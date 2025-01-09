Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets' Jock Landale Heading Out?

Jock Landale could be traded by the Houston Rockets.

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Jock Landale hasn't seen too much of the floor this season for the team, and that could lead to a move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

With the trade deadline just four weeks away, the Rockets need to line their ducks in a row and make a decision in regards to Landale.

CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn lists Landale as the biggest candidate to be traded by the Rockets.

"The Rockets continue to insist they aren't making a big trade. How about a small one? Landale's contract is non-guaranteed for multiple years, and Steven Adams has usurped his position as backup center, so if the Rockets want to improve on the fringes, Landale is an obvious chip at their disposal," Quinn writes.

Adams has been the primary backup center for Alperen Sengun, but on nights where he is unable to go, Landale usually steps in. Those nights are few and far between now, so the Rockets could look to move Landale if there's an offer that works better for the team.

However, if he stays, Landale could have value if the team chooses to rest Adams more frequently with the playoffs inching closer.

The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. CT.

