NBA Trade Market Proves Houston Rockets Should Practice Patience
The bulk of roster movement is done for the NBA offseason. Minor moves to give players training camp deals will be made, but big, needle-moving trades and signings seem to be done. Lauri Markkanen signing a long-term extension with the Utah Jazz dried up the trade market.
For the Houston Rockets, their hands might have been forced with the extension.
It's obvious the Rockets are ready to build a roster that is ready to win now. However, impatience can be the demise for a franchise. By pushing their chips and depleting assets to build a fringe contender, the Rockets could walk away from their current era with zero titles to show for and another impending rebuild.
While building through continuity doesn't guarantee a banner will be raised, there is value and an improved chance of building a roster of youth and allowing them to develop alongside each other. With no available stars on the trade market, the Rockets will likely get another season with their full young core, allowing the young players to get another chance to establish themselves alongside one another.
If a player such as Kevin Durant were available, the Rockets would more than likely exhaust all options to land him, though getting another look at the young core might be the right move. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are both up for rookie contract extensions, so it's a bit of a gamble as their trade value could decline, but having continuity should they pan out could prove more important.
Heading into the second year under the leadership of Ime Udoka, the Rockets still have to establish an identity and build a culture, meaning holding off on a big trade could prove beneficial.
Of course, there is always a possibility that a star player becomes available somewhere along the course of the regular season, but, for now, it seems the Rockets will sit on their hands and roll into the new season with a familiar roster.
