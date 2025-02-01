Nets vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Brooklyn Nets. Here is everything you need to know.
In this story:
The Houston Rockets are home for the only contest in a nine-game stretch to host the Brooklyn Nets in their annual trip to Toyota Center.
The Nets are coming off of a rare win against the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Wednesday while the Rockets fell short to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, snapping a four-game win streak that saw the team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on the road.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Nets vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Nets vs. Rockets Injury Report
Brooklyn Nets
- SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
- SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
- SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
- PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
- SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
- C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
- C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Nets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
- PG D'Angelo Russell
- SG Keon Johnson
- SF Jalen Wilson
- PF Ziaire Williams
- C Nic Claxton
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
Published