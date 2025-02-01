Inside The Rockets

Nets vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Brooklyn Nets. Here is everything you need to know.

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the net against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are home for the only contest in a nine-game stretch to host the Brooklyn Nets in their annual trip to Toyota Center.

The Nets are coming off of a rare win against the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Wednesday while the Rockets fell short to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, snapping a four-game win streak that saw the team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on the road.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Nets vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Rockets Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

  • SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
  • SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
  • SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
  • PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
  • C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
  • C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Nets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • PG D'Angelo Russell
  • SG Keon Johnson
  • SF Jalen Wilson
  • PF Ziaire Williams
  • C Nic Claxton

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

