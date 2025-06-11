New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Buzz Shuts Down Rockets Rumors
After weeks of speculation, rumors, and reports, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz has come to a sudden halt. The Greek Freak headlined the NBA after the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a third straight first-round exit.
Over the last few months, fans were wondering if the Bucks would ever deal Antetokounmpo and go into a rebuild after their 2021 championship run. Since then, Milwaukee has struggled through major trades and coaching changes.
As the Bucks started the 2024-25 regular season 11-11, rumors started to pop up regarded Antetokounmpo's potential departure. Milwaukee then improved, but ultimately faced playoff stagnation once again.
Now, as the early offseason persists, it looks like those trade rumors are put to rest due to multiple reports.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported this morning that there are no discussions of a trade surrounding the two-time MVP, contrary to many people's belief. Antetokounmpo has not requested to be moved, and the Bucks have no intention of giving away their franchise cornerstone, therefore, his trade market is nonexistent.
To put the icing on the cake, Antetokounmpo recently took a trip to Brazil and talked to local media, saying himself that he wants to win a championship in Milwaukee. The superstar said this to Coast to Coast when asked about the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
“I’m rooting for good basketball," Antetokounmpo said. "The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks.”
The Houston Rockets were a team heavily linked to the Greek Freak amid trade rumors. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Antetokounmpo has remained a target for them up to this point. Other teams in the mix included the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.
Had Antetokounmpo formally requested a trade, or if the Bucks were entertaining trade offers, it likely would've caused the greatest bidding war in league history. Many teams, including the Rockets, had a plethora of picks and talent to offer, allowing the Bucks to rebuild right away with what could have been a smooth process. Instead, Milwaukee is focused on winning with its homegrown star.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.