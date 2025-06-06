New Report Says Knicks Made Kevin Durant Trade Offer Amid Rockets Rumors
The Kevin Durant trade rumors are swirling as the NBA offseason begins for the majority of the league. With the NBA Draft approaching, reports suggest the Phoenix Suns are trying to move the 37-year-old superstar this summer.
Durant, who has been linked to the Houston Rockets for months, will now be explored in serious trade talks now that the Suns have a general manager and head coach hired, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.
Houston is a serious suitor for Durant, along with multiple teams around the NBA. Phoenix attempted to trade the future Hall-of-Famer at this year's deadline in February, but a deal was not reached.
A new report from ESPN's Shams Charania could allude to one team being involved in the sweepstakes this summer after a failed deadline move. Charania reported that the New York Knicks made an offer to Phoenix back in February, but it never materialized.
"There was some mutual interest in Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline," Charania said. "The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Obviously, there was no Kevin Durant trade. We'll see what happens the next couple of weeks."
Charania mentioned New York potentially going after a "landmark player," listing Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This could mean that while the Rockets are involved in Durant trade rumors, the Knicks could enter that conversation as well. Other teams linked to the superstar include the San Antonio Spurs, while the Minnesota Timberwolves also attempted to acquire him at the deadline.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season despite the Suns missing the postseason at 36-46. Phoenix recently hired Brian Gregory to take over as GM, followed by Jordan Ott as the head coach.
The Rockets have one of the most enticing trade packages if a deal with Durant is discussed. They also reportedly view Antetokounmpo as a prime target, so Houston is sure to be involved in blockbuster talks after a promising season. The team went an incredible 52-30, securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
