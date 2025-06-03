Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly 'Remains' Houston Rockets Trade Target
As the Houston Rockets head into the 2025 NBA offseason, the trade buzz surrounding Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo carries on and grows louder by the day. After suffering his third-straight first-round playoff exit, it looks like Antetokounmpo could be on the move this offseason.
The Rockets have been linked to Antetokounmpo for months, given their plethora of young players and draft capital. Houston can give up enough capital to acquire the superstar and still have pieces left over to contend.
However, there have been concerns over whether the Rockets will actually go all in for Antetokounmpo. The organization has been linked to superstars like Kevin Durant in the past, but it's repeatedly been adamant about developing talent.
The Greek Freak might be a different story, though. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are interested in Antetokounmpo, as he has remained a target. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season.
"Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a target, team sources said, but there has been recent uncertainty in the past week on Antetokounmpo’s actual availability — not to mention the potential asking price Milwaukee would require," Iko wrote.
There's no doubt that Antetokounmpo could help with Houston's weaknesses. Offense was a major concern following a brutal first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors, and while he doesn't improve the Rockets' three-point shooting by any stretch, they'd be getting a go-to shot creator and superstar to lead the franchise going forward.
The question now becomes how much Houston would need to give up for the superstar. Milwaukee could eye young stars such as Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, but the Rockets could be hesitant to give them up given their age and leap this past season.
Durant is also a name to watch out for, especially given that the Phoenix Suns reportedly lowered their asking price for the 36-year-old, according to Iko. They've also engaged with Houston in an attempt to get back their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, which the Rockets own.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. He could also improve Houston's offensive struggles and provide elite shot creation as well as three-point shooting.
