New Reports Suggest Rockets Could Land NBA Superstar Before NBA Draft
The Rockets' offseason has mostly been centered around landing Kevin Durant this summer, a move that could put Houston in the driver's seat to seriously contend for an NBA Championship for the 2025-26 season.
As the Phoenix Suns announced their new coaching hire in Jordan Ott, reports swarmed about the next phase for Phoenix being to move on from former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. One of the most recent reports coming from Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania detailed the escalation of trade talks and the Suns working eagerly to find a new home for the NBA Superstar.
"Phoenix will work directly with Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, to find his new team. 4-6 teams will express interest in trading for Durant," said Charania on NBA Today.
Rockets fans have sat on the edge of their seat this summer as they anticipate adding an NBA superstar. With the recent odds changes in the DraftKings Sportsbooks, the popular betting site has Houston the favorite to land Kevin Durant, compared to the Timberwolves, who are also hopeful of landing the perennial scorer.
This comes as no shock, as earlier this week as ESPN's Brian Windhorst also touched on the Phoenix Suns departing with Kevin Durant this summer. Windhorst, like Charania, believes Durant will be in new threads for the 2025-26 season, with several teams interested in the veteran player's abilities.
"I'm like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year. How it works out though, I'm about 1% sure," said Windhorst.
The Phoenix Suns have also reportedly lowered their asking price for Durant in hopes of making a move by June 25th. This could entice the Rockets to ultimately compose a package in the next few weeks and seriously make an offer for the 18-year veteran.
Several trade proposals have already been linked between the two teams, with the Suns attaining several young wings for the future as well as multiple draft picks. This could seemingly be in the future for Houston in these next few weeks if things go their way in landing Kevin Durant.