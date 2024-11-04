Knicks vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the New York Knicks at Toyota Center.
The Rockets are looking to get the bad taste out of their mouths from Saturday night's loss at home in overtime against the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are hoping to extend their win streak to three games. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in the team's latest win back on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.
The game has a different start time of 7:45 instead of the usual 7:00 because the league has all 30 teams playing as part of its campaign to encourage citizens to vote for Election Day on Tuesday.
Knicks vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Monday, November 4, Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- Time: 7:45 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Knicks vs. Rockets Injury Report
New York Knicks
- PG Cam Payne (DOUBTFUL - hamstring)
- PF Precious Achiuwa (OUT - hamstring)
- C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)
Houston Rockets
- C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Knicks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Mikal Bridges
- SF OG Anunoby
- PF Josh Hart
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.