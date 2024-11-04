Inside The Rockets

Knicks vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the New York Knicks. Here's everything you need to know.

Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the New York Knicks at Toyota Center.

The Rockets are looking to get the bad taste out of their mouths from Saturday night's loss at home in overtime against the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are hoping to extend their win streak to three games. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in the team's latest win back on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

The game has a different start time of 7:45 instead of the usual 7:00 because the league has all 30 teams playing as part of its campaign to encourage citizens to vote for Election Day on Tuesday.

Knicks vs. Rockets Information

Knicks vs. Rockets Injury Report

New York Knicks

  • PG Cam Payne (DOUBTFUL - hamstring)
  • PF Precious Achiuwa (OUT - hamstring)
  • C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)

Houston Rockets

  • C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Knicks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Mikal Bridges
  • SF OG Anunoby
  • PF Josh Hart
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

