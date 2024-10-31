Houston Rockets Pick Up Rookie Contract Options For Multiple Players
The Houston Rockets have picked up their 2025-26 option on a multitude of players still on rookie contracts. Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets will pick up the third seasons of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore's deals, as well as the fourth seasons of Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.
The move, while expected, is a major sigh of relief for Houston. The team was set to have more than half of the team enter free agency in 2025 before this season, but now the team has a lot less to worry about.
This quartet of Rockets players has contributed greatly to their rebuild. Thompson and Eason, despite limited minutes off the bench, have been contributing on all areas of the court throughout their careers. Whitmore has emerged as a low-volume but efficient scorer, and Smith Jr. has been a starter since his rookie season.
Altogether, the four players combined to average 45.3 points and 25.5 rebounds, all being rotation players in Ime Udoka's system. They were vital in Houston going 41-41 last season and nearly making the Play-In Tournament.
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were two players also set to hit free agency in 2025, but the Rockets gave them extensions to ensure their stay in Houston. The team crosses off four more players after picking up the options of Smith Jr., Eason, Whitmore, and Thompson.
Now, Houston will have five non-two-way players set to enter free agency barring decisions. Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday are on team options, while Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate are set to be unrestricted free agents.
