There’s No Scapegoat for the Houston Rockets
No team is without flaws in the NBA, but some of the Houston Rockets' shortcomings are difficult to ignore. Houston lacks consistency on offense, heightened performance in the clutch and deep-range shooting. But those issues are a combination of problems the Rockets have witnessed in themselves throughout the season; there's no one answer to solve Houston's flaws. A single player isn't enough to fix the woes the Rockets have suffered this year.
Houston's offensive troubles are well-documented this season. Its poor shooting percentages and inability to create easy offense cause frequent fits for a team trying to establish itself as a power in the Western Conference. The Rockets will need to find an offensive plan that is effective and repeatable to reach the level of some of their competition.
Their offensive challenges can't be blamed on any single player or even an isolated group of players on the team. Each player on the team getting regular minutes has contributed in some way to their offensive struggles throughout the season.
Jalen Green's inconsistent offense has taken center stage in the conversation around the Rockets' limits. He hasn't turned his three-point shot into a dependable weapon, and he has had varying levels of success attacking the rim throughout the season. He shows flashes of doing both at a high level, but it hasn't come together for his game on a nightly basis.
Green is just one of the many players that has moments that hamper the team.
Fred VanVleet hasn't shown the best shot selection this season. While his ability to take care of the ball remains elite, he can be a liability at times by taking a high volume of inefficient threes. VanVleet's offense looks much more effective when shots are falling, either from three-point land or in the midrange. When his shots aren't falling, his scoring output can drop to almost 'nonfactor' levels.
Alperen Sengun is the team's most consistent offensive player, but the lack of a jump shot and a tendency to miss some bunnies at the rim limit some of his potential production. He also doesn't often display himself as a high-volume shooter and elite scorer.
Dillon Brooks has games as a high-usage player and has led the team in scoring a few times this season. However, his shot selection can also leave some to be desired. Difficult, fading shots in the post are a regular occurrence for his offense. He is also a quick shooter on the catch, whether he's hot from deep range or not. The latter can lead to detrimental shot attempts from the defensive specialist.
Jabari Smith Jr. started the season slow, but he picked up his shooting touch before breaking his hand last week. He pays off his teammates' passes with three-point shots and attacks the offensive glass. However, Smith has never known to create for himself at a high clip even when healthy
The defensive duo Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have limits on the offensive end. Eason is a slightly better shooter, but neither are consistent. They will likely need more efficient ways of creating shots for themselves to become offensive threats.
Houston will spend the rest of the season finding where they can find consistent scoring until one of the current players can prove they are the answer. The Rockets have plenty of places to improve to correct their offensive struggles, and they'll need to regroup after a tough stretch featuring some tough losses and injuries.
