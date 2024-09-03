One Disturbing Trend that Must Discontinue for Rockets
Every year, NBA ballclubs take gambles on players in the draft, as the upside is oftentimes too tempting to pass on. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't.
Sometimes it's just a matter of going to the right team, as we see players not pan out with the team that originally drafted them, yet find second life in a new destination.
Think D'Angelo Russell, who became an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets and not the Los Angeles Lakers, who initially drafted him. Ditto with Andrew Wiggins, who became an All-Star and NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, not the Minnesota Timberwolves, who he played for through the first six years of his NBA career.
For other players, it's not always that simple, although teams will always be willing to take a flyer on a top player in the draft, even at a later stage of their career.
A quick peruse of the recent draft busts shows that the Houston Rockets have consistently been a home for NBA flameouts, and they've typically swung and missed alike.
Several of those players are below:
- Anthony Bennett
- Terrence Williams
- Stromile Swift
- Hasheem Thabeet
Let's delve a bit into each player.
Anthony Bennett
Bennett never actually suited up for the Rockets, but the team took a flyer on him prior to the 2018-19 season, giving him a training camp invite. Shortly afterwards, he was released.
Hasheem Thabeet
Thabeet was the second overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft but didn't even last two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before being shipped off to Houston. He played two extremely underwhelming seasons with the Rockets before being traded once more.
Stromile Swift
Swift actually had a somewhat productive season in Houston, averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20.4 minutes of action. However, the Rockets' brass dealt the second overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft was dealt after just one season.
Terrence Williams
Two years after being drafted 11th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the then New Jersey Nets, Williams was traded to the Houston Rockets. Two years later, the Rockets waived him. All told, he averaged 4 points, 1.9 rebounds, .7 assists, 34.3 percent from the field, and 34.5 percent from deep.
Based on the Rockets' history, it seems likely that another draft flameout will be added to the team down the road. It's only a matter of time.
Hopefully they'll strike gold whenever that time comes.
