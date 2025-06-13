Only Two Rockets Should Consider Themselves a Lock to Stay in Houston
Despite 52 win season that propelled the Houston Rockets to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets aren't satisfied where they're at. They're now one of three finalists looking to trade for 15 time All-Star Kevin Durant, and will be submitting their final trade offer shortly.
The Suns are thought to want Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in any package that sends Durant to Houston, two key contributors to the Rockets rebuild. Both were once viewed as potential franchise cornerstones, selected with top three draft picks in back-to-back years, and Green even receiving a $100 million extension following his rookie contract. If the trade on the table, it seems the Rockets won't hesitate to ship the pair away for Durant.
If Green and Smith were swapped for Durant, Houston would be placed nearly $29 million over the cap, meaning more salary would have to be sent out for the trade to be complete. Fred VanVleet's $42 million expiring salary would be enough, but he would have to be rerouted to a third team due to Phoenix residing in the second apron.
Aside from that option, a combination of Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, Jock Landale and Cam Whitmore's outgoing salaries could get the job done. While the Rockets seem to be keen on Sheppard and have set up a potential increased role for him next season, it could just be smoke to entice teams into trading for the young guard.
If the Durant trade is complete, that also leaves the futures of Steven Adams and Aaron Holiday up for question, as the Rockets may look to fill the roster in other ways to fit their newly acquired superstar.
The last major name that's gone unmentioned is Tari Eason, who for now, seems to be going under the radar as a trade asset among other teams. Any deal that sends out Smith is unlikely to also include Eason, but if the Suns request for Eason over Smith, there may not be much pushback from the Rockets.
It's rare for this successful of a young team to have such major roster turnover after a breakout year, but it certainly looks possible. Whether the trade for Durant is complete, or Houston goes on the hunt for a different superstar – it seems only Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are locks to be on the roster next season.