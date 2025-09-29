Pat Riley Gifts Rockets Bonafide Scorer in Latest Mock Trade
The Houston Rockets' title hopes for the 2025-26 season have taken a significant blow before the season even starts, as starting point guard and franchise leader Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL that is sure to cost him the entire season (although the Rockets are technically keeping options open for VanVleet to return to the floor).
VanVleet was arguably Houston's best player in their postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, shooting a lethal 43.5 percent from three in the series. The NBA champion really turned it up in Games 4-7, to the tune of 26.7 points, 58.9 percent from the field, and 66.7 percent from three.
Houston will be asking Reed Sheppard to step up in VanVleet's absence and justify his draft position (number three overall in the 2024 NBA Draft). Sheppard's archetype is much different than VanVleet's, however, as he's not nearly the defender or playmaker.
He protects to be a better shooter, however. At least based on how he fared in college (a nation-best 52.5 percent from long-range at Kentucky).
If the Rockets are going to replace VanVleet externally, Sheppard could be the key to landing that player. He has high upside, is still on a team-friendly deal, and is just 21-years-old.
Oh, and did I mention that he can shoot?
The latest trade proposal by Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has the Rockets' brass parting with Sheppard, Steven Adams, and two second-round picks, in exchange for Norm Powell from the Miami Heat.
"While Sheppard's best-case-scenario version would be a massive boon for Houston's offense, there's no telling what level of play the Rockets will actually get from him. He didn't play much as a rookie, and frankly wasn't very good when his number was called.
Maybe that would nudge the Rockets toward Powell, who has routinely popped as an efficient off-ball play-finisher in recent years and would fit comfortably into the 2 slot if Houston decides to start Amen Thompson at the 1. Powell has had better than a 48/41/80 shooting slash each of the past two seasons and just poured in a career-high 21.8 points on a 50-win Los Angeles Clippers team."
Powell is a professional scorer. The man can get buckets.
He just averaged nearly 22 points in 2024-25 and was viewed as a Western Conference All-Star snub. Interestingly enough, Powell was VanVleet's teammate on the Toronto Raptors, and won a championship alongside the Rockets point guard in 2019.
However, Sheppard has more upside. Powell just had a career year in his tenth season, which isn't necessarily something one should expect him to duplicate.
He is a proven shooter -- 39.8 percent from deep for his career -- and helped stabilize the Clippers in 2024-25. But he doesn't replace VanVleet's skillset.
In fact, he has an entirely different archetype.
And Houston would have to give up Steven Adams, who was a vital piece for the team in 2024-25, granting extra possessions with his offensive rebounding. Houston's brass would be wise to pass on this deal.