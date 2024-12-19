Pelicans vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are back on the grind as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home in their first game after their NBA Cup run.
The Rockets find themselves in third place in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record through 26 games while the Pelicans are in last place with a 5-22 record.
The Pelicans have suffered through many injuries this season, which has led to their plummet in the standings. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Indiana Pacers in their last game on Sunday.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Jose Alvarado (OUT - hamstring)
- SG Jordan Hawkins (OUT - back)
- SF Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)
- PF Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)
- C Karlo Matkovic (OUT - back)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Pelicans vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Dejounte Murray
- SG CJ McCollum
- SF Trey Murphy III
- PF Herb Jones
- C Yves Missi
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.