Inside The Rockets

Pelicans vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are playing the New Orleans Pelicans. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are back on the grind as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home in their first game after their NBA Cup run.

The Rockets find themselves in third place in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record through 26 games while the Pelicans are in last place with a 5-22 record.

The Pelicans have suffered through many injuries this season, which has led to their plummet in the standings. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Indiana Pacers in their last game on Sunday.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook

Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG Jose Alvarado (OUT - hamstring)
  • SG Jordan Hawkins (OUT - back)
  • SF Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)
  • C Karlo Matkovic (OUT - back)

Houston Rockets

n/a

Pelicans vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG Dejounte Murray
  • SG CJ McCollum
  • SF Trey Murphy III
  • PF Herb Jones
  • C Yves Missi

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News