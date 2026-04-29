Game 5 Has to Be Reed Sheppard's Moment for the Rockets

Game 4 was a major bounce-back performance for Reed Sheppard. His second straight 17-point game on Sunday looked very different from Friday: 6-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from three and an impressive three steals on defense.

But that has to be a stepping stone, because the second-year guard wasn't looking pretty at all in the first three game of the Houston Rockets' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 1 saw Ime Udoka attempt to run the offense through Sheppard and Amen Thompson, and it didn't work at all. In Game 2, Udoka only let him see the floor for 11 minutes, finishing with zero points. Game 3 was practically the same performance as the series opener.

Considering how rough those nights were, it's extremely impressive that the 21-year-old was able to block out the noise and rise to the occasion. Houston went all in on defense without Kevin Durant (ankle), and it paid off. Sheppard, who has been targeted in the Lakers' offense, wasn't nearly as much of a liability on Sunday.

Tonight, the 6-foot-2 guard will have to once again hold his own for the Rockets to have a shot at a second straight victory. Sheppard doesn't need to be 'the guy' for Houston, but as its only legitimate three-point shooter, if he's the exact opposite, the team crumbles.

With Austin Reaves (oblique) potentially returning tonight, Game 5 has to once again see the Rockets double down on defense. They forced 23 turnovers (nine of which belonged to LeBron James) that led to an extra 30 points. 17 steals and four blocks helped create 23 fastbreak points as well.

For Sheppard, that means being more of a pest and physical as a smaller guard, not getting beat in drives to the basket and staying aware off-ball. On offense, he has to let it fly with confidence as he did in Game 4 and the entire regular season.

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Perhaps Durant sitting will allow for Houston to further come together as a unit. The Rockets are playing everything and nothing to lose at the same time. No team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history, but a second straight first-round exit would raise so many questions if they haven't already.

Sheppard's 'moment' doesn't have to be 30 points and five steals, although that would be his ultimate performance as a Rocket. If he can play with efficiency on offense and awareness on the other end, Houston should be in good shape to make Game 5 interesting.