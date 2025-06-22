Potential Shooters the Houston Rockets Can Add this Offseason
The Houston Rockets' main focus this offseason, outside of the NBA Draft, will be finding shooters to add to their roster for next season.
Houston ranked 19th overall when it came to three-point percentage, and for a team that locked in the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, their shooting wound up being their kryptonite in their first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets will have an opportunity to add a player in the NBA Draft if they choose to do so, as they currently hold the No. 10 overall selection; however, they have also been at the center of trade talks featuring NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Whichever route Houston decides to go, the need for shooters needs to be addressed. If they choose the free agency market, here are a few players they could choose from:
Ty Jerome (Unrestricted Free Agent)
Ty Jerome will be entering his age 28 year for the 2025-26 season, and is coming off of his best shooting season to date. In his last contractual season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome logged 43.9% behind the arc and a 51.6% field goal, becoming a pivotal player off the bench for the Cavaliers in key moments. He averaged 12.5 points per game last year and should gain interest from several teams interested in a solid role player who can shoot.
Seth Curry (Unrestricted Free Agent)
Veteran shooter Seth Curry will be heading for unrestricted free agency this summer, and he could be looking to land on a championship-contending team as he heads into his age-35 season. Curry played in a limited role this past season for the Hornets and could be a solid veteran to help the Rockets' second unit off the bench. He's a career 43.3% three-point shooter and logged a solid 47.8% field goal last season.