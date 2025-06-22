Inside The Rockets

Potential Shooters the Houston Rockets Can Add this Offseason

The Houston Rockets will need to find shooters for their roster next season.

Alec Elijah

Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka watches during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka watches during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets' main focus this offseason, outside of the NBA Draft, will be finding shooters to add to their roster for next season.

Houston ranked 19th overall when it came to three-point percentage, and for a team that locked in the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, their shooting wound up being their kryptonite in their first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets will have an opportunity to add a player in the NBA Draft if they choose to do so, as they currently hold the No. 10 overall selection; however, they have also been at the center of trade talks featuring NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Whichever route Houston decides to go, the need for shooters needs to be addressed. If they choose the free agency market, here are a few players they could choose from:

Ty Jerome (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Ty Jerome (2)
Apr 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ty Jerome will be entering his age 28 year for the 2025-26 season, and is coming off of his best shooting season to date. In his last contractual season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome logged 43.9% behind the arc and a 51.6% field goal, becoming a pivotal player off the bench for the Cavaliers in key moments. He averaged 12.5 points per game last year and should gain interest from several teams interested in a solid role player who can shoot.

Seth Curry (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Seth Curry (30)
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) pulls up to shoot a three against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Veteran shooter Seth Curry will be heading for unrestricted free agency this summer, and he could be looking to land on a championship-contending team as he heads into his age-35 season. Curry played in a limited role this past season for the Hornets and could be a solid veteran to help the Rockets' second unit off the bench. He's a career 43.3% three-point shooter and logged a solid 47.8% field goal last season.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/News